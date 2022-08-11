The Hundred 2022 - Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oval Invincibles Women will square off against Northern Superchargers Women in the opening match of The Women’s Hundred 2022 on Thursday, August 11, at Kennington Oval in London.

Oval Invincibles Women are the defending champions of The Women’s Hundred. They won just four matches in the league stage but managed to finish second in the points table. Oval Invincibles Women first beat Birmingham Phoenix Women in the eliminator and then went on to beat Southern Brave Women in the final to claim the trophy in the inaugural season.

Northern Superchargers Women, on the other hand, finished sixth last season, managing to win only three matches and grabbing seven points from eight matches. They will aim for an improved performance this time around with a decent squad in place.

Both teams will be keen to begin The Women’s Hundred 2022 on a positive note and fans can expect a cracker of an encounter.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women, Match 1, The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is expected to be a balanced one. Fans can expect a good contest between the bat and the ball. The men’s teams will play first on this wicket. Hence, with this being an evening game, the bowlers can expect some assistance and favorable conditions to operate with.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Weather Report

The weather is ideal for a full game of cricket with no prediction of rain during the match. Temperatures will range around the 21-degrees Celsius-mark.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles Women

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk (c), Lauren Winfield (wk), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Aylish Cranstone, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Joanne Gardner, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail.

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Laura Woolvardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Rachel Slater, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Heather Graham, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Elizabeth Russell, Katie Levick.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Prediction

Northern Superchargers Women have a good top-order, but it will be interesting to see how the rest of the batters perform. Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, have a brilliant batting unit with the likes of Suzie Bates, skipper Niekerk, Winfield, Capsey and Marizanne Kapp. They appear to be a strong unit.

The team that bowls well should come out on top in this match. Oval Invincibles Women are likely to begin their title defense on a positive note.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women to win this match.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Northern Superchargers Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

