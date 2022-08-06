The Hundred Men’s 2022, London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

London Spirit will square off against Manchester Originals in the sixth match of The Hundred Men’s 2022 competition. The Lord’s in London will host this exciting contest on Sunday.

London Spirit faced the Oval Invincibles in their first game of the competition. It was a hard-fought contest and they managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side. They will look to carry their winning momentum forward into the next match.

After being asked to bat first, Spirit posted 171 at the end of 100 balls. The bowlers then kept picking up wickets at regular intervals to restrict the Invincibles to 168 for a three-run win.

Manchester Originals, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to this year’s competition. They suffered a heavy loss against the Northern Superchargers in their opening game and will be hoping to bounce back in their next match.

The Manchester Originals scored 161 at the end of their innings, losing four wickets. The bowlers tried hard but could only bag four wickets as the Superchargers chased down the total with six balls to spare.

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Match Details

Match: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Match 6, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: Sunday, August 7 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s will assist the bowlers. The new-ball bowlers will look to extract some movement off the surface and make use of the slope. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Weather Forecast

The temperature in London is expected to hover between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain and fans can expect a full game to be played on Monday.

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs

London Spirit

Eoin Morgan played a very good knock of 47 off just 29 balls to help his side post 171 in their last match. Nathan Ellis starred with the ball, picking up three wickets and Jordan Thompson also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they restricted the Invincibles to 168.

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler scored a fifty (59 off 41 balls) and a cameo from Wayne Madsen (43 off 26 balls) helped them score 161 in 100 balls. The bowlers failed to defend the total against the Superchargers.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c), Philip Salt (wk), Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Match Prediction

London Spirit won their first game, which was a hard-fought contest, whereas Manchester Originals lost their opening match. They will look to bounce back but will have to be on their toes as the Spirit will be high on confidence after their win.

London Spirit have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: London Spirit to win this encounter.

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

