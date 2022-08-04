The Hundred Men’s 2022, Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Manchester Originals will lock horns with the Northern Superchargers in the third match of the Hundred Men’s Competition 2022. The contest will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Manchester Originals didn’t have the best of seasons last year. They managed to win just two out of eight games to finish sixth in the points table with six points. They will certainly look for an upturn in their fortunes this time around and start this year’s competition on a winning note in front of their home crowd.

The Originals have some of the superstars of the shortest format of the game. The likes of Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga and Andre Russell will play a key role for them in the upcoming edition of the Hundred. They certainly look a strong unit when compared to last season and will be eager to reach the knockout stages in this edition.

The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, have put up a solid squad for the second edition of the Hundred. They finished fifth in the points table last season, managing to win only three games out of eight and will surely look to put in a better performance this time around.

They have plenty of experience on their side. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Roelof van der Merwe will look to use all their experience of playing in different T20 leagues to help the Superchargers reach the playoffs for the first time.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Match 3, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: Friday, August 5, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Weather Forecast

The temperature in Manchester is expected to range between 10 and 18 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction for rain and a full game can be expected to be played on Friday.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Tom Lammonby, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sean Abbott, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson, Fred Klaassen

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Michael Pepper, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Roelof van der Merwe, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Matt Potts

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Match Prediction

Both Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition last year. With both keen to start the tournament on a winning note this year, they will look to come out all guns blazing on Friday.

The Northern Superchargers have a good balance to their side and should be able to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers to win this encounter.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

