The Hundred Men’s 2022 Points Table: Updated after Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers clash - August 5, 2022

The Northern Superchargers got off to a stupendous start in The Hundred competition this year after defeating Manchester Originals by six wickets in the third match of the tournament.

The match turned out to be a closely-fought affair, but in the end, the Superchargers proved to be too hot to handle for the Originals.

After being put in to bat first, the Originals put up a big score of 161 for the loss of four wickets. Phil Salt failed to disturb the scorers much, but Jos Buttler scored 59 off 41 balls with the help of six fours and one six.

Wayne Madsen also played a handy 26-ball knock of 43, taking his team to a decent total. Andre Russell and Paul Walter also turned out with useful cameos. David Willey and Adil Rashid were the pick of the bowlers for the Superchargers.

In the run-chase, Adam Lyth brought forth all his experience and notched 51 runs off 30 balls to put the Superchargers in command. Russell gave the Originals a breather after getting rid of the left-handed batter.

After he got out, Harry Brook and David Wiese combined to take the Superchargers over the finish line with six balls to spare.

Southern Brave hold their top spot after Match 3 of The Hundred Men’s 2022 Competition

After the win, the Superchargers moved to second in the points table with a net run rate of +0.659. They are below the Southern Brave, who are the current table-toppers.

The Originals, in the meantime, are languishing at seventh in the points table. Going forward, they will also need to take care of their net run rate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far