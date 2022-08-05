The Hundred Men’s 2022, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Trent Rockets will take on Birmingham Phoenix in the fourth match of the Men’s Hundred 2022 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Trent Rockets did have a very good season last year. They qualified for the knockout stages of the competition but failed against the eventual champions Southern Brave in the Eliminator. They will now look to go one step further this time around.

Trent Rockets have one of the most exciting batting line-ups in this year’s competition. The likes of Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and Tom Kohler-Cadmore could give the side a solid start, while Rashid Khan will lead the spin department.

Birmingham Phoenix were the runners-up in the first edition of the Hundred. They topped the group stages with six wins in eight games. Birmingham Phoenix then suffered a heavy loss against the Southern Brave to finish second last year. They will now be looking to go all the way in this year’s competition.

The Phoenix’s batting line-up consists of enough firepower. The likes of Matthew Wade, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone can hit a long ball. They have got players who can turn a match on its head and will look to start this year’s competition on a winning note.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Match 4, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: Saturday, August 6 2022, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge is a belter of a track. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark while bowling on this surface. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings and fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Manchester is expected to range between 11 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs

Trent Rockets

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ian Cockbain, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Tom Moores, Daniel Sams, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Marchant de Lange

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Matthew Wade, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Henry Brookes, Imran Tahir, Tom Helm

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Match Prediction

Both Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix had a stellar campaign last year and will look to emulate it this year. Some exciting T20 players will take the field on Saturday and a cracking contest can be expected.

Birmingham Phoenix look like a settled unit and should be able to kickstart the competition on a winning note.

Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix to win this encounter.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

