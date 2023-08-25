The Hundred Men's 2023, Eliminator, Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

It’s time for the knockout stages of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Manchester Originals will lock horns with the Southern Brave in the Eliminator, scheduled to take place at the Kennington Oval in London. The loser of this game will be eliminated from the competition.

The Manchester Originals finished the league stages in the second position after winning four games out of eight. They finished with nine points to their name. Southern Brave, meanwhile, finished third in the points. They also won four games out of eight to book a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

The Manchester Originals and the Southern Brave faced off on Wednesday, which was their last league game. It was a closely fought contest, where the Brave ultimately emerged victorious. The Brave bowlers did a very good job of restricting the Originals to 130/8. Jos Buttler top-scored with 45 for the Originals whereas Tymal Mills picked up three scalps for the Brave.

In reply, Devon Conway played a well-composed knock of 54* at the top of the order which helped them chase down the total with one set to spare. The Originals picked up four wickets in total but it wasn’t enough as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Both these sides have plenty of experienced players, and fans can expect a cracking contest on Saturday. The winner of this clash will face the Oval Invincibles in the final on Sunday.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Eliminator, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 26 2023, Saturday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Pitch Report

The Kennington Oval offers a wonderful track for batting. The pacers may get some movement off the surface in the initial part but the surface settles as the game progresses. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Saturday.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Weather Forecast

The temperature in London on Saturday is expected to hover between 11 and 20 degrees Celsius. There is a 60% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Probable XIs

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Josh Tongue, Zaman Khan

Southern Brave

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Joe Weatherley, Colin Ackermann, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner, George Garton, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Prediction

Expect another nail-biting encounter in the Eliminator when these two sides go head-to-head again on Saturday. Manchester Originals, however, had a better run in the league stages and are favored to win this contest.

Prediction: Manchester Originals to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

