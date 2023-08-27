The Hundred Men's 2023, Final, Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The home of cricket i.e. Lord’s in London will be hosting the final of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Oval Invincibles will square off against the Manchester Originals in the final on Sunday, August 27.

The Oval Invincibles are the best side so far in the Men’s Hundred 2023 so far. They topped the table after winning six games out of eight in the league stages. With this, they directly qualified for the final to be played on Sunday. They beat the Trent Rockets comprehensively in their last game.

Tom Curran and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets each which helped them restrict the Rockets to 148/7. Skipper Sam Billings led from the front and stepped up as he remained unbeaten on 76 off 40 balls to take the Invincibles across the line in the penultimate set. The Invincibles will be looking to put in a similar performance in the final at Lord’s.

The Manchester Originals had to face the Southern Brave in the Eliminator after they finished second in the points table. It was a high-scoring affair at The Kennington Oval in London and the Originals won the game to qualify for the final.

The Originals bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Brave posted 196 on the board for the loss of only a single wicket. In reply, Philip Salt (47), Jos Buttler (82), and Max Holden (31) contributed as it helped them chase down the total in the last set with seven wickets in hand. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the final.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Final, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, Sunday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Pitch Report

Lord’s offers a well-balanced track and pacers love bowling here as they get plenty of assistance from the surface. They can make full use of the slope on offer and make life difficult for the batters. The batters can play their strokes freely once settled in the middle.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Weather Forecast

There is a 40% chance of rain predicted in London on Sunday, with the temperature expected to hover between 11 to 21 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope we get a full game on Sunday.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Paul Stirling, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), James Neesham, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Danny Briggs

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Max Holden, Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Calvin Harrison, Joshua Little, Zaman Khan, Richard Gleeson

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

The Invincibles and the Originals are the two best sides in this year’s competition and have made it to the final. It will be about performing at their best for one final time and whoever holds their nerves will emerge victorious on Sunday.

The Oval Invincibles have all the bases covered and expect them to win the championship on Sunday.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

