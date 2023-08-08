The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 12, Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The 12th game of the ongoing edition of the Men’s Hundred competition will see the Trent Rockets take on the Northern Superchargers. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will play host to this clash on Wednesday (August 9).

The Trent Rockets had a fantastic start to the competition. They beat the Southern Brave in their opening game in a closely fought contest on the opening night of the Hundred 2023. Rain played spoilsport in their next game as it was washed out completely.

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston on Saturday but the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They will hope that the rain stays away on Wednesday and they carry forward the winning momentum.

The Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, are coming off a win in their last game. Their opening game against Birmingham Phoenix was washed out due to rain before they thumped Southern Brave in their next clash.

Contributions from Tom Banton (44), Matthew Short (73) and Harry Brook (63*) helped them post 201 on the board. Reece Topley then picked up three wickets as it helped them defend the total successfully. They will be brimming with confidence after the 60-run win and will look to repeat their performance on Wednesday.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Match 12, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 9 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge looks good for batting. The pacers will get some initial movement with the new ball. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game but generally, the batters have a good time batting here.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Nottingham are expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Probable XIs

Trent Rockets

Probable XI

Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Lewis Gregory (c), Imad Wasim, Daniel Sams, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Matthew Short, Tom Banton (wk), Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Brydon Carse, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

With the Trent Rockets’ last fixture washed out due to rain, they will be eyeing their second win of the competition on Wednesday. The Northern Superchargers, meanwhile, are coming off a comprehensive victory in their last game and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

With the momentum clearly behind the Northern Superchargers, they are expected to beat the Trent Rockets.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Sam Hain to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes