The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 17, Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Welsh Fire will be squaring off against Southern Brave in the 17th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will play host to this encounter.

Welsh Fire won their opening game but lost to the Southern Brave in their next game. Their next clash against the Oval Invincibles ended in a tie. They got back to winning ways in their next game by beating the Birmingham Phoenix and will look to carry forward the winning momentum on Saturday.

Haris Rauf, David Payne and Roelof van der Merwe picked up two wickets each as it helped them limit Phoenix side to 112/7. Stephen Eskinazi played a blistering knock of 43 off 18 balls while opening the batting as it helped them ace the chase with six wickets in hand.

Southern Brave are struggling in this year’s competition. They have won one game and lost two before arriving at the Lord’s in London to face the London Spirit. The game was called off due to rain and both sides shared a point each.

After being asked to bat first, the Southern Brave struggled as they were struggling at 34/3 at the end of 26 balls. Rain arrived and the remaining game was washed out. They will be eyeing victory on Saturday and will be eager to get back to winning ways against the Welsh Fire.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Match 17, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 12th 2023, Saturday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Pitch Report

The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff offers a balanced track. The batters can hit through the line once they get set in the middle. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage as they go often on a journey on missing their mark.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cardiff on Saturday is expected to hover between 15 to 19 degrees Celsius. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Probable XIs

Welsh Fire

Probable XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Ben Green, Shaheen Afridi, Roelof van der Merwe, Haris Rauf, David Payne

Southern Brave

Probable XI

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Joe Weatherley, Tim David, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed, Matthew Fisher-Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Match Prediction

Welsh Fire got back to winning ways in their last game and will be high in confidence. The Southern Brave have managed to win only a single game in the competition and will be looking to get back on track on Saturday.

Welsh Fire looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Welsh Fire to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

