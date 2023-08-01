The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 2, Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The second game of the Hundred Men’s Competition will see Welsh Fire take on the Manchester Originals at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday (August 2).

Welsh Fire had a miserable season last year when they failed to win a single game in the competition. They played eight leagues game in the Men’s Hundred 2022 and lost all. They will be looking to turn the tables around in the upcoming edition.

Tom Abell has been handed the responsibility of leading Welsh Fire in the Hundred 2023. The likes of Shaheen Afridi, Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Phillips are the regular members of their national sides and will play a key role for Fire in the competition.

The Manchester Originals, meanwhile, were the runners-up of the Men’s Hundred 2022. After finishing the league stages at the second spot, they beat London Spirit in the Eliminator before losing to the Trent Rockets in the final. They will be looking to go one step ahead this time.

English limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler will continue to lead the Manchester Originals in the Hundred. They have plenty of experienced players on their side and certainly start as favorites heading into the Hundred Men’s Competition 2023.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Match 2, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 2 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Pitch Report

The surface at Sophia Gardens is a well-balanced track, with an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket in Cardiff on Wednesday, with heavy rain predicted throughout the day. The temperature is expected to hover between 14 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Probable XIs

Welsh Fire

Probable XI

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Clarke, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, Dan Douthwaite, George Scrimshaw, David Willey, Roelof van der Merwe, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Phil Salt, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Josh Tongue, Josh Little, Richard Gleeson

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

Welsh Fire failed to win a single game in the last edition of the Men’s Hundred Competition and will be looking to turn the tables around this year. They will face the Manchester Originals in their opening game who were the runners-up last year.

Manchester Originals look a settled unit and are expected to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Manchester Originals to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

