The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 20, Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Welsh Fire will be locking horns against the Trent Rockets in the 20th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023. Sophia Gardens will be hosting this high-octane contest on Monday, August 14.

Welsh Fire have had a mixed season so far. They have won two games, lost two, and had one tied. They suffered a heavy loss against the Southern Brave in their last game and will be looking to get back on track when they take to the field next.

After being asked to bat first, Stephen Eskinazi scored 38 at the top of the order while the other batters faltered as the Welsh Fire got bundled out on 87. The bowlers only managed to pick up a single wicket as the Brave chased down the total in just 59 balls.

Trent Rockets won their first game but have lost track since then. Their next fixture was washed out due to rain, then suffered a loss against the Northern Superchargers before losing a nail-biting contest against the London Spirit in their following contest.

The bowlers went on a journey as the Spirit posted 195 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, Joe Root played a blinder of a knock of 72* off 35 balls but it wasn’t enough as they fell agonizingly short by two runs. They will be hoping to turn the tables around when they take the field on Monday.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Match 20, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 14, 2023, Monday, 11 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Pitch Report

The surface at Sophia Gardens is a balanced track. The pacers may get some extra zip off the surface in the initial part of the match. The surface settles as the game progresses and becomes good for batting in the second half.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Cardiff on Monday, with the temperature expected to range between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Probable XIs

Welsh Fire

Probable XI

Stephen Eskinazi, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Payne

Trent Rockets

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root, Colin Munro, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Sam Hain, Luke Wood, Sam Cook, Ish Sodhi

Probable XI

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

Both Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. They are desperate to gain some momentum and expect them to come out all guns blazing to come out on top on Monday.

Trent Rockets look like a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

