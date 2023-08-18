The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 26, Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 26th game of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see Southern Brave square off against Oval Invincibles at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Southern Brave are having a good campaign. After winning one of their opening four games, they won their next two. They beat Birmingham Phoenix in their last outing.

Tymal Mills and Rehan Ahmed picked up three wickets apiece as they restricted Phoenix to 119-8. In reponse, George Garton played a good cameo of 28 off 18 to take Brave across the line with one set to spare.

The Oval Invincibles are the table-toppers, winning four of their six games and losing one and have nine points. They beat London Spirit in a thriller on Tuesday.

Will Jacks (68), Heinrich Klaasen (46*) and Sam Curran (35) played fabulous knocks as the Invincibles reached 189-4 after 100 deliveries. Adam Zampa and Jacks then picked up two wickets as the Invincibles won by two runs.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Match Details

Match: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Match 26, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 19, 2023, Saturday; 11 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Pitch Report

The pitch at The Rose Bowl is a balanced track. It’s not an easy surface to bat on, so batters will have to be patient early on. Spinners may come into play as the game progresses.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to be in the low-20s. It should stay pleasant throughout the day.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Probable XIs

Southern Brave

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Colin Ackermann, Tim David, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Oval Invincibles

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Zak Chappell, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter, Spencer Johnson

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Match Prediction

It’s clash of table-toppers. Both the Brave and Invincibles are having a fabulous campaign, so fans can expect a cracker. The Invincibles have all bases covered, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

