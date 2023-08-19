The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 27, Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming 

The Manchester Originals will lock horns against the Northern Superchargers in the 27th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will be hosting this clash on Sunday, August 20.

The Manchester Originals are placed third in the points table with three wins out of six. They have seven points under their belt and they are coming off a win against the Trent Rockets. On the back of a scintillating 86 off 32 balls from Philip Salt, the Originals posted a mammoth 181 on the board. Josh Tongue then picked up three wickets as it helped them restrict the Rockets to 171/5 to win the game by 10 runs.

The Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, have managed to win only two games out of three and are placed in the bottom half of the table. They lost to London Spirit in their previous fixture. Reece Topley and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets apiece as they did a fine job of restricting Spirit to 160/6. In reply, Harry Brook top-scored with 44 but a lack of partnerships resulted in them finishing their innings on 147/7 to lose the game by 13 runs.

The Superchargers have now lost three games on the trot and will be hoping to turn the tables around quickly.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Match 27, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Sunday, 7 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Pitch Report

The surface at the Emirates Old Trafford looks to be a balanced one. The batters will have to get their eye in before they can start playing their strokes with ease. The slow bowlers, spinners in particular will have a great day bowling here.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Manchester is expected to hover between 14 to 23 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Sunday.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Probable XIs

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Josh Tongue, Zaman Khan

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

The Originals are coming off a win in their previous game and will be high on confidence. The Superchargers, on the other hand, have lost three games on the trot and will have to fire in unison to get back to winning ways.

Manchester Originals look like a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Manchester Originals to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

