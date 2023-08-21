The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 30, Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

The Northern Superchargers will take on the Welsh Fire in the 30th match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition on Tuesday. This high-octane clash will be held at Headingley in Leeds.

The Northern Superchargers have a very slim chance of qualifying for the finals. They have managed to win only two games in the competition so far and have five points under their belt. They suffered a heavy loss against the Manchester Originals in their last game and will be hoping to bounce back on Tuesday.

Adil Rashid registered figures of 4/18 in his 20 balls as it helped the Superchargers restrict the Originals to 164/6. What followed was a disappointing effort from their batters as they never got going and got bundled out on 83 in 76 balls to lose the game by a big margin of 81 runs.

Welsh Fire, on the other hand, kept themselves alive in the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition by beating London Spirit in their previous fixture. They have seven points to their name and a win in their last game will give them a good chance of making it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and did a fantastic job of restricting the Spirit side to 109/9. In reply, Jonny Bairstow (40), skipper Tom Abell (37*) and Glenn Phillips (21*) stepped up and contributed to help Fire chase down the total with seven balls to spare. They will look to repeat their performance in their next game.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Match 30, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 22nd 2023, Tuesday, 11 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Pitch Report

The Headingley offers a balanced track. The bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface in the initial phase of the match. The batters can play their strokes freely once they get settled in the middle.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket in Leeds, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Matthew Short, Tom Banton (wk), Harry Brook, Adam Hose, David Wiese, Brydon Carse, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Reece Topley

Welsh Fire

Probable XI

Stephen Eskinazi, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke (wk), Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Roelof van der Merwe, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, David Payne

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction

The Superchargers have a very slim chance of qualifying for the finals of the Men’s Hundred 2023. Fire are in a very good position in the points table and a win will increase their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Welsh Fire looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Welsh Fire to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

