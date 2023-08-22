The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 31, Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Manchester Originals will square off against the Southern Brave in the 31st match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

The Manchester Originals are on the brink of qualifying for the final. They have nine points to their name and a win in their last league game will see them make it to the knockout stages of the competition. They beat the Northern Superchargers comprehensively in their last game.

Skipper Jos Buttler led the charge with the bat as the Originals posted 164 on the board. Calvin Harrison then picked up a fifer, giving away only 11 runs in his 20 balls as they knocked over the Superchargers on 83 to win the game by 81 runs.

The Southern Brave, meanwhile, are in a must-win territory after managing to triumph in only three games out of seven. They will have to win their last game by a big margin to keep their final hopes alive. They lost to the Oval Invincibles in their previous fixture.

Chris Jordan grabbed three wickets to help the Brave restrict the Invincibles to 139/7. What followed was a disappointing performance with the bat in hand. Tim David, lower down the order, tried hard and scored 44* but it wasn’t enough as they fell short of the target by eight runs.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Match 31, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 23 2023, Wednesday, 11 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Pitch Report

The Emirates Old Trafford offers a well-balanced track, with both batters and bowlers getting an equal amount of assistance. The spinners will play a key role while bowling here as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Manchester on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Probable XIs

Manchester Originals

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Wayne Madsen, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Josh Tongue, Zaman Khan

Southern Brave

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Colin Ackermann, Tim David, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Prediction

Both sides need a win to qualify for the final of the competition. The Originals are coming off a win in their last game and will be high on confidence. The Brave lost their previous outing and will have to fire in unison on Wednesday.

With the winning momentum behind them, Manchester Originals are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Manchester Originals to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

