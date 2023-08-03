The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 5, Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be hosting the fifth game of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition between the Southern Brave and Welsh Fire on Friday.

Southern Brave didn’t have the best of starts to the Men’s Hundred 2023. They suffered a loss against the Trent Rockets in their opening game on the opening night of the competition. They will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Rockets to 133/8 at the end of their 100 balls. Chris Jordan picked up three wickets for them. In reply, Leus du Plooy top-scored with 29 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got bundled out on 127 to lose the game by six runs.

Welsh Fire got off to the best possible start to the competition. They faced the Manchester Originals in their opening game and beat them in a rain-curtailed fixture. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

In a 40-balls per side contest, Welsh Fire were asked to bat first and they posted 94 on the board, thanks to a quickfire 57 off 23 from Luke Wells. Shaheen Afridi and David Willey grabbed two wickets each as they restricted the Originals to 85/4 to win the game by nine runs.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Match 5, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 4 2023, Friday, 11 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Pitch Report

The pitch at The Rose Bowl is a well-balanced track. The batters love batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to work hard to keep a check on the runs while bowling here. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Friday.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Weather Forecast

The temperature in Southampton on Friday is expected to hover between 13 to 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Probable XIs

Southern Brave

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Tim David, James Fuller, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Welsh Fire

Probable XI

Tom Abell (c), Joe Clarke, Stephen Eskinazi, Glenn Phillips (wk), Luke Wells, David Willey, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Haris Rauf, Ben Green, Shaheen Afridi,

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction

The Southern Brave lost their opening game against the Trent Rockets and will be looking to bounce back on Friday. Welsh Fire won their first fixture and will be riding with confidence. The Brave will have to fire in unison to challenge the Fire side on Friday.

Southern Brave looks a balanced unit and expect them to bounce back in the tournament.

Prediction: Southern Brave to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

