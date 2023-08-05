The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 8, Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

Southern Brave will be squaring off against the Northern Superchargers in the eighth match of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be hosting this encounter.

Southern Brave lost to the Trent Rockets in their opening game but bounced back to beat the Welsh Fire in their next game to grab their first win of the competition. They will be riding with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Southern Brave were struggling at 76/8 before Chris Jordan played a blinder of a knock of 70* off just 32 balls to power his side to 147/8 at the end of their innings. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Welsh Fire to 145/7 to win the thriller of a game by two runs.

The Northern Superchargers faced the Birmingham Phoenix in their opening fixture of the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Phoenix side to 84/5 at the end of 62 balls before the rain arrived. No further play was possible and the game was washed out.

The Superchargers looked good in their opening game but the rain played a spoilsport. They have one point under their belt and will be eager to grab their first win on Sunday.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Match 8, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 6th 2023, Sunday, 7 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Pitch Report

The surface at The Rose Bowl looks a good surface to bat on. The batters can play high-risk strokes right from the start of their innings and the bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently or else they will go on a journey.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Southampton on Sunday is expected to range between 9 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Probable XIs

Southern Brave

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Tim David, James Fuller, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Northern Superchargers

Probable XI

Adam Lyth, Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Saif Zaib, Adam Hose, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

The Southern Brave won a thriller of a game in their previous outing and will be high in confidence. The Northern Superchargers’ opening fixture was washed out due to rain and will be eyeing their first win on Sunday.

Southern Brave looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Southern Brave to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

