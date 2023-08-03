The Hundred Men’s 2023: Update standings after London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Day 2

The Hundred 2023 men’s competition stepped in its second day with Welsh Fire clashing with Manchester Originals and London Spirit locking horns with Oval Invincibles. As the matches concluded, there were some changes to the points table.

The first match of the day was reduced to 40 balls per side due to a cloud burst at the venue. Luckily, the Fire emerged victorious which placed them at the top of the points table with an NRR of 2.250.

The second match of the day saw the Invincibles emerging victorious. They are placed third and have an NRR of -0.529. The Spirit, who lost to them, are just a spot below them.

Fire and Invincibles emerge winners on Day 2

Discussing the first match of the day, the Fire batted first and scored a hefty sum of 94 off just 40 balls. Luke Wells’ imperious knock of 57 laid the way for Fire's dominance. While Joshua Little of the Originals shone with two wickets.

In reply, the Originals tried hard to chase but eventually fell short of balls on reaching 84-4. Jos Buttler and Max Holden played alike knocks of 37 at a strike rate of 205.56. Fire bowlers Shaheen Afridi and David Willey shared two wickets apiece.

The Hundred



What a start @iShaheenAfridi had on his #TheHundred debut yesterday! How many wickets will he finish with in the competition?

Moving on to the second match of the day, the Spirit vs Invincibles remained unaffected. Batting first, the Spirit posted 131 before losing all their wickets. Rossington was the top scorer with 39 as the Invincibles bowlers, Sunil Narine and Nathan Sowter played pivotal roles with two and three wickets each to restrict them.

In reply, the Invincibles did not have a good start. However, the decent contributions from batters like Sam Curran (34) and Sam Billings (25) helped them to win by three wickets.