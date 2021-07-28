The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 10: London Spirit vs. Trent Rockets - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The London Spirit is set to take on Trent Rockets in Match No. 10 of The Hundred 2021 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Thursday.

The Spirit is yet to win a game in The Hundred thus far. They have an abandoned game and a loss from two matches.

They lost their opening game to Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets, while their London derby game against the Oval Invincibles was eventually washed out.

The Rockets, on the other hand, have started their campaign in The Hundred on a fabulous note. The Rockets have two wins from as many games and come into this game with momentum on their side.

They beat the Southern Brave by a comfortable margin of nine wickets in their first game. Thereafter, they went on to beat the Northern Superchargers by two wickets.

The Rockets will look to keep their unbeaten run going. In the meantime, the Spirit will look to get their first win in The Hundred, playing at home.

Match Details

Match: London Spirit vs. Trent Rockets, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: July 29, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord’s, London

Weather Report

It is expected to be partly cloudy during the entire course of the match. However, rain should not cause any interruption in this game.

The temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, with humidity between the 40s and 50s.

Pitch Report

There should be a good contest between bat and ball at Lord’s with some assistance for both pacers and spinners.

The wicket might slow down by the time the second innings starts with the Women’s game to be played before as well. Therefore, anything around the 150-mark should be a good score.

Predicted Playing XI

London Spirit

Zak Crawley’s 64 at the top of the order was the only highlight in the batting for the Spirit in their first game. The rest of the batting could not provide him with a lot of support.

However, with the likes of Inglis, Lawrence, Morgan, Nabi, Bopara, and Van der Merwe, they have a powerful batting line-up.

Mohammad Amir and Blake Cullen picked up a couple of wickets but were both on the expensive side. They have a potentially strong line-up and will look to come good at home.

Predicted XI: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir.

Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets have a lot of firepower in the top order. D’Arcy Short, Alex Hales, and Dawid Malan have all come good in the tournament so far.

They also have seasoned all-rounders in Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, and Rashid Khan, only adding to the Rockets' strength.

Matthew Carter (2), Rashid Khan (3), and Marchant de Lange (3) were all amongst the wickets in the previous game. Marchant de Lange, in particular, is having a blast with eight wickets in two games thus far.

Predicted XI: D’Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Marchant de Lange, Matthew Carter.

Match Prediction

The Rockets are in fine form with two consecutive wins. They have a dangerous top order, an experienced middle order, and a power-packed bowling unit as well.

More importantly, their players in all three aspects have been in fine form. Their depth and a very well-balanced line-up make them clear favorites to make it three wins in a row.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar