The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 13: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Northern Superchargers will be up against the Oval Invincibles in the 13th match of The Hundred 2021 at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

Superchargers have had a horrendous start to their campaign in The Hundred 2021. They are yet to register a win with two losses and a washed-out game. To make matters worse, skipper Ben Stokes has left for England Test duty and Faf du Plessis’s availability is still a question mark. In search of their maiden win, they will have a tough test against the Invincibles.

The Invincibles, on the other hand, started well with a win over Manchester Originals in the opening game of The Hundred 2021. They posted a total of 145 batting first and went on to defend the same, restricting Manchester to 136.

However, their last game was abandoned, leaving them with three points from two games. The Invincibles also have their share of worries with Sam Curran off for England Test duty and the injured Saqib Mahmood who has become doubtful.

The Northern Superchargers find themselves in a must-win position while the Invincibles will want to remain unbeaten. This should be an exciting contest in The Hundred as the two teams square off on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred 2021

Date: July 31, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 10:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Weather Report

The forecast predicts cloudy skies and there is also a chance of light rain throughout the game. Temperatures will be on the lower side. Even with the rain threat, we hope to see an uninterrupted game.

Pitch Report

The only game at this venue in the men’s competition in The Hundred was a high-scoring clash. The wicket is flat and the ball comes on nicely to the bat. However, the overcast conditions will assist the fast bowlers early on, which should pose a challenge to the batsmen. The team winning the toss would want to bowl first and chase.

Predicted Playing XI

Northern Superchargers

David Willey is likely to lead the side in the absence of Ben Stokes. With Faf du Plessis not completely recovered just yet, Dane Vilas could make his way into the side.

The opening duo of Adam Lyth and Chris Lynn have failed to fire and will have to come good at the top. Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Callum Parkinson and Brydon Carse comprise the bowling unit.

Predicted XI: Dane Vilas, Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, David Willey (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, John Simpson (wk), Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Oval Invincibles

Skipper Sam Billings has come good for his side in the tournament so far. With Sam Curran away for England Test duty, the responsibility will fall on Jason Roy to provide them with a good start.

Saqib Mahmood is still uncertain having sustained an injury in their first game. However, No.1 T20I spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is expected to make his debut in The Hundred and that will be a big boost for the Oval Invincibles.

Predicted XI: Sam Billings (c & wk), Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Sunil Narine, Saqib Mahmood/Brandon Glover, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Prediction

The Northern Superchargers have disappointed so far, despite having a good batting line-up. Their bowling hasn’t been particularly impressive and they have a huge task at hand if they want their first win in The Hundred.

With Stokes and Du Plessis out, it doesn’t look any better for them. The Oval Invincibles have a good bowling unit, which only strengthened with the addition of Shamsi. It should be the Invincibles getting their second win in this game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava