The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 16: Oval Invincibles vs. Welsh Fire - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Oval Invincibles will play against Welsh Fire in the 16th match of The Hundred 2021 at Kennington Oval in London on Monday.

The Invincibles have a win, a loss, and an abandoned game from three outings in The Hundred thus far. They lost their previous game to the Northern Superchargers. The Superchargers chased down 128 runs with three deliveries and six wickets to spare.

Apart from Jason Roy and Tom Curran, the other Invincibles batters struggled to get going. Sam Curran’s absence clearly made a difference.

The Fire, on the other hand, has two wins from three games. After skipper Jonny Bairstow’s departure, their unbeaten run came to an end.

They suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Manchester Originals. Despite putting up a decent score of 150 on the board, their bowlers failed to defend the same.

Both teams come into this contest on the back of a loss. They will be eager to get back to winning ways, and therefore, we can expect to have a solid battle on the cards.

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs. Welsh Fire, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 2, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

The forecast is predicted to be partly cloudy. There is no prediction of rain, and fans can expect a complete game. Temperatures will vary between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket is generally good for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. The fast bowlers will have some assistance early on.

A score in the 150 range should be ideal, and the team winning the toss should look to chase.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles

Batting was a major issue for the Invincibles in their previous game. They could only manage to put up 127 runs on the board. Jason Roy stood out with his 52 but couldn’t find support from any other batters.

The likes of Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, captain Sam Billings, and Laurie Evans will have to make substantial contributions. Sunil Narine, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, and Tabraiz Shamsi form the core of the bowling attack.

Predicted XI: Sam Billings (c & wk), Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.

Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire clearly lacked firepower at the top, with Bairstow unavailable. However, they still managed to score 150 runs. Captain Ben Duckett, Leus du Plooy, and Matt Critchley did well with the bat.

The likes of Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham will have to step up. Bowling was an area of concern as they failed to defend 150.

For the Fire to win games, the bowlers have to perform collectively.

Predicted XI: Ben Duckett (c), Tom Banton (wk), Joshua Cobb, Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Matthew Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball, David Payne.

Match Prediction

Jonny Bairstow's absence leaves Welsh Fire's batting significantly vulnerable. Their bowlers had a poor outing in the previous game.

The Invincibles look formidable and are likely to overpower their opponents. With home advantage, the Invincibles start this game as favorites.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

