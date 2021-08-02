The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 17: London Spirit vs. Northern Superchargers - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The London Spirit is set to take on the Northern Superchargers in the 17th match of The Hundred 2021 at Lord’s in London on Tuesday.

The London Spirit has had a horrendous start to The Hundred. Having played four games, they are yet to register a single win.

Their campaign has been disappointing so far as they sit at the bottom of the table. They came agonizingly close to winning their first game against the Southern Brave. However, they fell short by four runs, chasing 146.

Meanwhile, the Northern Superchargers finally managed to get two points on the table. Having lost two games on the trot, they turned things around against the Oval Invincibles.

They comfortably chased down a target of 128 with six wickets to spare. Superchargers are just a spot above the London Spirit in The Hundred 2021 points table.

Both sides are in desperate need of a win to keep their qualification chances alive. So this should be an interesting battle at the iconic Lord’s.

Match Details

Match: London Spirit vs. Northern Superchargers, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 03, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord’s, London

Weather Report

The forecast predicts overcast conditions throughout the day. The weather will be partly cloudy, with temperatures between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers generate some swing early on. If the batters can negotiate the new ball, it will be a good wicket to bat on as the game progresses.

The side winning the toss should look to bowl first. A score in the 150 range would be challenging.

Predicted Playing XIs

London Spirit

Adam Rossington (45) and Josh Inglis (55) were brilliant at the top for the London Spirit in their previous game.

It is their middle and lower order that has failed to perform. Joe Denly, captain Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, and Mohammad Nabi will have to come good.

They have a decent bowling line-up with the likes of Mohammad Amir, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane, and Roelof van der Merwe.

Predicted XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Josh Inglis, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane.

Northern Superchargers

Chris Lynn finally got himself among the runs in their last outing. However, his opening partner Adam Lyth failed to score, and the duo will have to fire together at the top.

The absence of Ben Stokes and Faf du Plessis in the middle order has affected them heavily.

In such a case, the likes of David Willey, Harry Brook, Dane Vilas, and John Simpson have to take up the responsibility. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Adil Rashid performed well in the previous game.

However, it will be interesting to see how much the wicket at Lord’s would assist the spin duo.

Predicted XI: David Willey (c), Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), Dane Vilas, Jordan Thompson, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Match Prediction

The Northern Superchargers have found momentum coming into this game. They bowled well to restrict the Oval Invincibles to 127/6 and then chased the target down.

Chris Lynn and Harry Brook batted well. If the rest of their batting line-up comes good, they can be a formidable unit.

Their bowling attack put up a decent show as well. The London Spirit has struggled to find any kind of form. With that said, the Superchargers are likely to get over the line in this contest against the Spirit.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar