The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 19: Manchester Originals vs. Southern Brave - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Manchester Originals are set to square off against the Southern Brave in the 19th match of The Men’s Hundred on Thursday, August 5 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Despite starting the tournament with a defeat, the Originals made a strong comeback by winning matches against Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire in their last three outings (one was abandoned due to rain).

Comprehensive victories in two out of their last three games will keep them highly spirited and pumped for the upcoming encounter against the James Vince-led Southern Brave.

The Originals are second in the standings after securing five points from just four games. Their only loss came against the Invincibles in their opener, where they failed to chase a target of 146 in 100 balls.

The Southern Brave, on the other hand, kickstarted the tournament with back-to-back defeats against Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire. They later got into the groove by securing victories against Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirits in tandem.

With four points in the bucket, the Brave are stationed at the penultimate position in the points table. A win in the upcoming encounter might take them to the top three in the points table.

Both the Originals and the Brave will be coming into the upcoming encounter on the back of victories and will be desperate to continue their winning momentum.

Match Details

Match: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 05, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather Report

There is a high chance of precipitation on Thursday in Manchester. Conditions are expected to be overcast and temperatures are likely to range between 12 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

This is one of those grounds in the UK that helps the spinners to a large extent. The surface aims to assist the spinners to get sharp turns.

Though conditions at Old Trafford are likely to be overcast on Thursday, one might get to witness the pacers getting early movement in the air. The batters need to be more watchful and play shots wisely. The team winning the toss might look to field first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester Originals:

The Originals will be quite content with their convincing victories in the two matches that they’ve won. Their only loss came against the Oval Invincibles in their first match of the competition.

The Originals are definitely going to miss the services of Jos Buttler as he’ll be there in the national camp for the Test series against India. Stand-in skipper Carlos Braithwaite did a fine job in their recent clash against Welsh Fire where his men chased down 150 runs with seven wickets in hand and five balls remaining. Top-order scoring for the bulk of the runs is indeed a positive sign for this team.

The bowling department of Manchester Originals has gelled well too. Matt Parkinson has been the pick of the bowlers. Steven Finn, Carlos Braithwaite, Lockie Ferguson and Tom Hartley have been quite lethal in supporting roles.

Predicted XI: Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackerman, Carlos Braithwaite, Tom Lammonby, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson

Southern Brave

On paper, Southern Brave look to have their dream top-three in the tournament. But when it comes to consistency, this top order has failed miserably. The likes of Quinton de Kock, James Vince, and Devon Conway are yet to fire together.

Although James Vince scored a match-winning 60 off 38 balls against Birmingham Phoenix, Quinton De Kock and Devon Conway are yet to reach the half-century mark. But runs from the bat of Alex Davies will ease a lot of pressure from the Brave top order.

Brave's bowling has been quite brilliant so far in the tournament. Tymal Mills and Chris Jordon have surprised the opposition with sheer pace and deceptive slower ones. But it’s worth mentioning that the lower order too has done well with the willow in hand for Brave.

Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Devon Conway, Alex Davies, George Garton, Colin De Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Match Prediction

The conditions are quite overcast and the chances of precipitation are quite high. If we are lucky enough to witness the game, the team bowling first will have the upper hand in the match. On paper, Southern Brave look a little stronger than their opposition.

Brave have a mix of experienced and promising youngsters who are known to be match winners. But one simply cannot underestimate the Manchester Originals, who have been playing good cricket for the last couple of weeks.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee