The Hundred Men's Competition 2021: Match 2, Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Birmingham Phoenix will take on the London Spirit in Match No. 2 of The Hundred 2021 on July 23. The match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Both teams will look forward to opening up their campaign with a win under their belt. With the two sides matching each other in quality, at least on paper, the contest will be nothing short of a thriller.

The London Spirit, under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, looks like a perfectly stable squad with every corner of the squad being covered. The London Spirit is one of those squads that can tumble down any batting opposition with their sheer pace force. With the likes of Mohammed Amir, Mark Wood and Chris Wood among others, the opposition will have a test in front of them.

Coming into the squad of Birmingham Phoenix, versatile all-rounder Moeen Ali will be seen donning the captain's hat for his team. Although the Phoenix might not be big in numbers in terms of international players, they do have the power of youth in their squad to upset any team.

Match details

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, The Hundred, 2021

Date & Time: July 23, 2021 (Friday) 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Weather report

The playing conditions could be slightly marred by rain in patches. However, for most of the day, the skies are going to remain clear with the sun flickering through the clouds. The temperature will be anything between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius throughout the match. An uninterrupted match can be expected on Friday at Edgbaston.

Pitch report

The track at Edgbaston offers good support to fast bowlers. The side movement from the pitch is also known to puzzle the batsmen. If there is no movement on offer for the bowlers, the batsmen are going to enjoy their time in the middle. Any total within the range of 170-180 runs can be a match-winning total here.

Predicted playing XIs

London Spirit

With a solid pace-bowling attack in place, the London Spirit have some match-winning batsmen in their ranks as well. The squad is rounded up nicely with a blend of youth and experience.

Predicted XI: Ravi Bopara, Zak Crawley, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Mohammed Nabi, Mohammed Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mark Wood, Mason Crane, Luis Reece

Birmingham Phoenix

On paper, the squad at Birmingham Phoenix might seem slightly underwhelming. However, they have the likes of Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Chris Woakes to name a few who could alarm their opposition at any time.

Predicted XI: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Dominic Sibley, Benny Howell, Chris Woakes, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne, Tom Abell, Patrick Brown, Miles Hammond

Match prediction

The London Spirit might have an edge over Birmingham Phoenix in this match and are likely to emerge victorious in this battle.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar