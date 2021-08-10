The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 25: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Southern Brave will lock horns with the Welsh Fire in the 25th match of the Hundred. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host this exciting contest. With each team playing their last two matches in the league stage, both sides will come out hard against each other.

The Southern Brave are fourth in the points table with seven points to their name. They have won three of their six games and lost two, with one contest being washed out. They lost their opening two games but have turned the tables around since then. The Brave won three out of their next four games and will be high on confidence.

They have got a great balance to their side. Quinton de Kock has been sensational for them with the bat as the others like Paul Stirling, James Vince, Colin de Grandhomme have also chipped in. The bowling department consists of Chris Jordan, George Garton, Tymal Mills and Danny Briggs. They are a strong side and are one of the favorites to win the title.

The Welsh Fire, on the other hand, sit in the second-last position in the points table. They have managed to win only two games out of six and have lost four contests. They got off to a winning start early in the competition but four successive losses mean they have only four points to their name.

The Fire suffered a heavy loss against Birmingham Phoenix in their last game. The Phoenix posted a mammoth 184 on the board and chasing it, the Fire were bundled out on 91. The loss meant that they now can’t qualify for the finals but will be eager to win their last two games and finish the competition on a high.

Match details:

Match: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, the Hundred 2021

Date and Time: August 11, 2021, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather report:

The weather in Southampton on Wednesday is expected to be on the gloomier side. Temperatures will hover between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is a very low chance of rain and fans can expect a full game.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is a two-paced one and there is something for everyone. There is a grip on the surface which has allowed the spinners to have an impact. The Southern Brave chased down the total of 129 with five balls to spare and the track is expected to be a bit on the slower side.

Predicted playing XIs:

Southern Brave

The Southern Brave have been on a roll in the past few days. They haven’t lost a single game and will be eager to grab two crucial points against the Welsh Fire. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the clash against the Fire.

Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Welsh Fire

The Welsh Fire have been plagued by injuries so far in the competition. They have players who are capable of changing the outcomes of games but they haven’t clicked yet. Expect them to field the same XI that featured against the Phoenix in their last game.

Playing XI: Tom Banton (wk), Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett (c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Matt Milnes, David Payne

Match prediction:

The Southern Brave are riding high on confidence as they haven’t lost any of their previous three games. Nothing has gone right for Welsh Fire so far and they suffered a heavy loss in their previous game.

With the winning momentum behind them, expect the Southern Brave to come out on top against the depleted Welsh Fire.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar