The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

It will be a mid-table clash as the Northern Superchargers lock horns with the Manchester Originals at Headingley in Leeds. With two games to go in the league stages for both teams, the two sides will come out hard against each other as they have a good chance of qualifying for the final.

The Northern Superchargers are placed in sixth position in the standings with five points to their name. They have managed to win only two out of six games and lost three with one being washed out. The Superchargers need a win in their next match to stay alive in the competition.

They are coming into this game on the back of a loss in their previous match. The batsmen faltered as they managed to score 128 in the first innings and the bowlers failed to defend it. The Superchargers' bowlers have struggled in this competition so far and need to be at their absolute best in the upcoming matches.

Manchester Originals, on the other hand, are placed in fifth position with six points to their name. They have won two games and lost two out of six. Rain has dampened their fortunes further as two of their six matches were washed out. Like the Superchargers, the Originals too have lost their previous games and will be looking to turn the tables around.

In their previous game against the London Spirit, the Originals' bowlers did a good job of restricting the Spirit to 142, but the batsmen failed to chase it. They fell short by six runs and suffered a loss at their home ground. Skipper Carlos Brathwaite tried his level best but just couldn’t take his side across the line.

Match details

Match- Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

Venue- The Headingley, Leeds

Date and Time- August 12, 2021, Thursday 11.30 PM

Pitch Report

The pitch at Headingley is a belter for batting. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and the bowlers need to be on their toes as the ball disappears into the stands. We witnessed a high-scoring encounter in the previous game and another such match could be on the cards on Thursday.

Weather Report

The weather in Leeds is expected to be on the gloomier side. The temperature will hover between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and a full game can be expected on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers

The Northern Superchargers suffered a narrow loss in a close-fought encounter against Southern Brave in their previous game. They have a well-balanced side and are likely to field the same XI that featured in the last match.

Playing XI

Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, David Willey (c), Dane Vilas, John Simpson (wk), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals lost their previous match against the London Spirit. It came down to the last ball as the Originals fell short by six runs. They have a good number of experienced players in their side and should be expected to back their players for the game against the Northern Superchargers.

Playing XI

Philip Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson

Match Prediction

Both sides are coming into this match after a loss in their previous game and need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive. A win for Manchester Originals would see them jump to second spot. They are a strong side on paper and should finish on top against the Northern Superchargers.

TV and live streaming details-

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode

