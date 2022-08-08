The Hundred Women’s 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

The second edition of the Hundred Women’s competition is set to begin on Thursday, August 11. The grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, September 3.
The Southern Braves will enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the grand finale last year by 32 runs against Birmingham Pheonix.
A total of eight teams will continue to take part in this year’s event. Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, London Spirit, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire are the eight participating teams in the competition.
The Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers will lock horns in the first game of the season.
The Hundred Women’s 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
August 11, Thursday
Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, 8:30 PM
August 12, Friday
Southern Brave v London Spirit, 8:30 PM
August 13, Saturday
Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, 4:30 PM
Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, 8:00 PM
August 14, Sunday
Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, 4:30 PM
Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, 8:00 PM
August 15, Monday
Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, 8:30 PM
August 16, Tuesday
Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, 8:30 PM
August 17, Wednesday
Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, 9:00 PM
August 18, Thursday
Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, 9:00 PM
August 19, Friday
Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, 9:00 PM
August 20, Saturday
Trent Rockets v London Spirit, 9:00 PM
August 21, Sunday
Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, 9:00 PM
August 22, Monday
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, 8:30 PM
August 23, Tuesday
Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, 8:30 PM
August 24, Wednesday
London Spirit v Welsh Fire, 8:30 PM
August 25, Thursday
Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, 8:30 PM
August 26, Friday
Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, 9:00 PM
August 27, Saturday
London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, 9:00 PM
August 28, Sunday
Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, 9:00 PM
August 29, Monday
Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, 9:00 PM
August 30, Tuesday
London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix, 8:30 PM
August 31, Wednesday
Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, 5:00 PM
Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, 8:30 PM
September 2, Friday
Eliminator, 8:30 PM
September 3, Saturday
Final, 8:30 PM
The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022: Live Streaming Details
The Fan Code app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.
The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022: Squads
Birmingham Phoenix
Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin
London Spirit
Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger
Manchester Originals
Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur
Northern Superchargers
Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater
Oval Invincibles
Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale (replaced Emma Jones), Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kirstie White
Southern Brave
Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano
Trent Rockets
Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow
Welsh Fire
Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey