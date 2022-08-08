The Hundred Women’s 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

The second edition of the Hundred Women’s competition is set to begin on Thursday, August 11. The grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, September 3.

The Southern Braves will enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the grand finale last year by 32 runs against Birmingham Pheonix.

A total of eight teams will continue to take part in this year’s event. Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, London Spirit, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire are the eight participating teams in the competition.

The Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers will lock horns in the first game of the season.

The Hundred Women’s 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 11, Thursday

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, 8:30 PM

August 12, Friday

Southern Brave v London Spirit, 8:30 PM

August 13, Saturday

Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, 4:30 PM

Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, 8:00 PM

August 14, Sunday

Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, 4:30 PM

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, 8:00 PM

August 15, Monday

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, 8:30 PM

August 16, Tuesday

Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, 8:30 PM

August 17, Wednesday

Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, 9:00 PM

August 18, Thursday

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, 9:00 PM

August 19, Friday

Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, 9:00 PM

August 20, Saturday

Trent Rockets v London Spirit, 9:00 PM

August 21, Sunday

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, 9:00 PM

August 22, Monday

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, 8:30 PM

August 23, Tuesday

Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, 8:30 PM

August 24, Wednesday

London Spirit v Welsh Fire, 8:30 PM

August 25, Thursday

Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, 8:30 PM

August 26, Friday

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, 9:00 PM

August 27, Saturday

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, 9:00 PM

August 28, Sunday

Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, 9:00 PM

August 29, Monday

Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, 9:00 PM

August 30, Tuesday

London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix, 8:30 PM

August 31, Wednesday

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, 5:00 PM

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, 8:30 PM

September 2, Friday

Eliminator, 8:30 PM

September 3, Saturday

Final, 8:30 PM

The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022: Squads

Birmingham Phoenix

Sophie Molineux, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Sophie Devine, Georgia Elwiss, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Eve Jones, Ellyse Perry, Abtaha Maqsood, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, Davina Perrin

London Spirit

Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, Megan Schutt, Sophie Luff, Amara Carr, Freya Davies, Naomi Dattani, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Alice Monaghan, Grace Scrivens, Jess Kerr, Natasha Wraith, Nancy Harman, Grace Ballinger

Manchester Originals

Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Lea Tahuhu, Mahika Gaur

Northern Superchargers

Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Jemimah Rodrigues, Liz Russell, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Lucy Higham, Heather Graham, Bethany Harmer, Rachel Slater

Oval Invincibles

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale (replaced Emma Jones), Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Suzie Bates, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kirstie White

Southern Brave

Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Danni Wyatt, Jo Gardner, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Molly Strano

Trent Rockets

Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Bryony Smith, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis, Elyse Villani, Ella Claridge, Emma Marlow

Welsh Fire

Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Alex Hartley, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Claire Nicholas, Nicola Carey

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee