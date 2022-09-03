The Hundred Women's 2022: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oval Invincibles Women will take on Southern Brave Women in the summit clash of The Hundred Women's Competition 2022 at Lord's in London on Saturday, September 3.

Oval Invincibles Women finished atop the points table with 10 points, having won five out of the six games they have played. Meanwhile, Southern Brave Women finished a spot below the Invincibles with as many points from six matches.

The Invincibles lost their only encounter against Southern Brave Women by 12 runs in Match 6 of The Hundred Women's Competition 2022. Southern Brave, on the other hand, faced defeat against Northern Superchargers Women in Match 23 of the competition.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women, Final, The Hundred Women's 2022

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3; 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Lords, London.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord's has produced some low-scoring matches over the last few days. We expect the trend to continue and thus another low-scoring encounter is on the cards.

Bowlers will have their fair share of say throughout the game and expect them to pick up wickets at regular intervals. With the side chasing having won all matches played at this venue in The Women's Hundred Competition 2022, both captains will look to bowl first.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Weather Report

The weather in London is expected to be cloudy during the match. However, there is no prediction of rain and fans can look forward to a thriller.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Probable XI

Oval Invincibles Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale.

Southern Brave Women

Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Carla Rudd (wk), Freya Kemp, Amanda Wellington, Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole (c).

Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Prediction

Both sides are equally strong on paper and have fared well in group stage matches. With the side chasing having a 100% win record at the Lord's in the 2022 edition of the competition, the toss will play a crucial role in deciding the match winner.

Prediction: The side chasing to win this clash.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Southern Brave Women TV and live telecast details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee