The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 1, Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Hundred 2023 gets underway on Monday, August 1, in England.

The first game of the tournament will see the Trent Rockets Women face the Southern Brave Women at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Both sides managed to qualify for the knockout stages last year but failed to go all the way.

In the last edition, the Trent Rockets Women won three games out of six in the league stages and lost as many and qualified for the knockout stages. They lost to the Southern Brave Women in the Eliminator and will be hoping to seek revenge this time.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt will be leading the Trent Rockets Women in the Women’s Hundred 2023. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Alana King, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, and Lizelle Lee have plenty of experience at the highest level and will play a vital role for them.

The Southern Brave Women, meanwhile, reached the final on both occasions but failed to cross the line. They lost to the Oval Invincibles in the final of the first edition and came second against the same opposition in the following edition. They will be looking to make it third time lucky this year.

The Southern Brave Women will be led by the experienced English pacer Anya Shrubsole. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, and Chloe Tryon have been regular members of their national sides and will be looking to step up in the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women, Match 1, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Trent Bridge is a well-balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The spinners will get enough assistance if they hit the right areas.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Nottingham is expected to hover between 14 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Probable XIs

Trent Rockets Women

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee, Naomi Dattani, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Kirstie Gordon, Bryony Smith, Cassidy McCarthy, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Fran Wilson, Natasha Wraith

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Danielle Gregory, Maitlan Brown, Chloe Tryon, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell, Mary Taylor

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Prediction

The Trent Rockets Women and the Southern Brave Women faced each other in the Eliminator where the Brave Women emerged victorious. The Rockets Women will be looking to be at their best in the opening game on Tuesday.

The Southern Brave Women looks like a settled unit and expect them to start the tournament on a winning note.

Prediction: Trent Rockets Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

