The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 10, Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The 10th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 competition will see the Manchester Originals lock horns with the Birmingham Phoenix Women. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host this contest on Monday.

The Manchester Originals Women are the unluckiest side in the competition. Rain is following wherever they go and they haven’t got any chance to take the field so far. Their opening fixture against Welsh Fire Women was washed out due to persistent rain.

They were scheduled to face London Spirit Women at the Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday. Rain arrived and the entire game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They have two points to their name and will hope that rain stays away and they get a chance to take the field on Monday.

The Birmingham Phoenix Women, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the Women’s Hundred 2023 competition. They suffered a loss against the Northern Superchargers in their first game. They didn’t have any chance to bounce back as their next game was washed out due to rain.

The Phoenix Women were scheduled to take on the Trent Rockets Women at home on Saturday. They were hoping to register their first win but rain gods had other ideas as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, Match 10, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 7 2023, Monday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Emirates Old Trafford looks a good surface for batting but we can’t rule out the bowlers by any means. The pacers may get some movement off the deck with the new ball and the batters will have to build their innings cautiously.

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Manchester on Monday are expected to hover between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Probable XIs

Manchester Originals Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Amara Carr, Katie George, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Sophie Ecclestone (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mahika Gaur

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Evelyn Jones (c), Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Tess Flintoff, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Abigail Freeborn, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Prediction

The Manchester Originals Women haven’t got any chance to take the field in the competition and will be looking to grab their first win on Monday. The Birmingham Phoenix Women, meanwhile, will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Manchester Originals seem a stronger unit on paper and should have the edge in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Manchester Originals Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

