The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 11, London Spirit vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 11th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 competition will see the London Spirit Women take on the Southern Brave Women at the Lord’s in London.

London Spirit Women have only two points to their name in as many games. They were scheduled to face the Oval Invincibles in their opening game but it was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. They took on the Manchester Originals Women in their next fixture.

Persistent rain in Manchester resulted in the umpires calling off the game. London Spirit Women haven’t had any chance to take the field so far in the competition and will be hoping to take the field against the Southern Brave Women on Tuesday at the home of cricket.

The Southern Brave Women, meanwhile, have played three games so far, winning two. They have four points under their belt. They convincingly beat the Northern Superchargers Women in their last game.

The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Superchargers Women to 100/8 at the end of their 100 balls, with Georgia Adams finishing with three wickets. Maia Bouchier then top-scored with 31 as they chased down the total in 87 balls with five wickets in hand.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Details:

Match: London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women, Match 11, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 8 2023, Tuesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord’s is a balanced track, with an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. The bowlers can get some good movement off the deck due to the slope present at this venue and the batters will have to be on their toes.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in London on Tuesday are expected to range between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius, with a 60% chance of rain predicted.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Probable XIs

London Spirit Women

Probable XI

Grace Scrivens, Sophie Luff, Amelia Kerr, Heather Knight (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Tara Norris, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Rhianna Southby (wk), Lauren Bell

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Prediction

The London Spirit Women haven’t had any chance to take the field as both their fixtures have been washed out due to rain. They will hope that the rain stays away when they will face the Southern Brave Women who are coming off a win.

Southern Brave Women look a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Southern Brave Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Heather Knight to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes