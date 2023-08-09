The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 14, Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 14th match of the third edition of the Women’s Hundred competition will see the Birmingham Phoenix Women square off against the Welsh Fire Women. Edgbaston in Birmingham will be hosting this encounter.

Birmingham Phoenix Women are struggling in this year’s competition. They have lost two fixtures so far and one game was washed out due to rain. They faced the Manchester Originals Women in their last game and suffered a loss. They will be looking to turn the tables around in their upcoming game.

Sophie Devine top-scored with 27 for the Phoenix side but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 87. The bowlers tried hard and took the game to last set but failed to hold their nerves as the Originals emerged victorious with five wickets in hand.

Welsh Fire, meanwhile, are having a fantastic time in the Women’s Hundred 2023. After abandonment of their opening game, they have won the next two fixtures and have two points under their belt. They beat the Oval Invincibles Women in their previous outing.

The Fire Women bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Invincibles Women on a modest total of 80, with Shabnim Ismail finishing with three scalps. Georgia Elwiss then top-scored with 33 as they chased down the total with 20 balls to spare. They will look to repeat their performance on Thursday.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 14, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 10 2023, Thursday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Pitch Report

The deck at Edgbaston in Birmingham offers plenty of assistance to the bowlers. The new ball bowlers will get plenty of movement off the surface and the batters will have to be at their absolute best while batting here.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Weather Forecast

Ideal conditions for a game of cricket in Birmingham on Thursday, with the temperature expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Evelyn Jones (c), Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Abigail Freeborn, Tess Flintoff, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

Welsh Fire Women

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Laura Harris, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Phoenix Women are yet to win a single game whereas the Fire Women are unbeaten so far. The Fire Women certainly start as favorites against the Phoenix Women.

Welsh Fire Women look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Welsh Fire Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

