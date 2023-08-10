The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 15, Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The 15th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 will see the Northern Superchargers Women take on the Oval Invincibles Women. Headingley in Leeds will be hosting this encounter on Friday (August 11).

The Northern Superchargers Women have played three games so far, winning two. After losing to the Southern Brave Women, they bounced back against the Trent Rockets Women in their last game to get back to winning ways.

Batting first, Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and Phoebe Litchfield (38) contributed as the team posted 134 on the board. The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Rockets Women to 125/7 to win the game by nine runs. Lucy Higham bowled beautifully to register figures of 3/29.

Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, lost to Welsh Fire in their second game after the first one was washed out due to rain. They registered their first win of the competition by beating the Manchester Originals Women in a thriller of a contest.

The Invincibles scored 128 at the end of their 100 balls, thanks to 50 from Alice Capsey and 42 from Dane van Niekerk. Ryana Macdonald Gay then picked up a four-fer to help her team defend the total successfully.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, Match 15, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 11 2023, Friday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Pitch Report

The surface at Headingley looks to be a good one for batting. The bowlers may get some initial movement with the new ball but once it becomes soft, it becomes easier for the batters to score runs.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Leeds on Friday are expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath (wk), Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Linsey Smith

Oval Invincibles Women

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Cordelia Griffith, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Prediction

Both the Superchargers Women and the Invincibles Women are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will be high in confidence. A cracking contest is thus expected when they meet on Friday.

That said, the Oval Invincibles Women seem to have a more balanced unit on paper and might just edge their opponents in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

