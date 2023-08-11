The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 16, London Spirit vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The London Spirit Women will be squaring off against the Trent Rockets Women in the 16th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Lord’s in London will be hosting this exciting encounter.

London Spirit Women’s two fixtures were washed out due to rain. They finally got a chance to take the field against the Southern Brave Women on Tuesday. It was a close-fought contest and they failed to finish on the winning side.

In a rain-curtailed fixture of 85 balls per side, the Spirit posted 104 on the board, thanks to 44 from skipper Heather Knight. Sarah Glenn picked up three wickets but it wasn’t enough as the Spirit Women were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will be eyeing their first win on Saturday.

The Trent Rockets Women, meanwhile, are struggling in this year’s competition. They suffered a loss against the Southern Brave Women in their opening game. Their next fixture was washed out before they lost to the Northern Superchargers Women in their next game.

The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Superchargers Women to 134/4. In reply, Bryony Smith played a blistering knock of 70 off 44 balls at the top of the order. After her departure, the other batters faltered as they fell short of the target by nine runs. They will be hoping to fire in unison in their upcoming fixture.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Details:

Match: London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 16, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 12 2023, Saturday, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Pitch Report

The Lord’s offers a balanced track, with an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. Once the batters spend some time in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay throughout the course of the game.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Weather Forecast

The conditions in London will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 16 to 22 degrees Celsius.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Probable XIs

London Spirit Women

Probable XI

Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight (c), Melie Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Scrivens, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Niamh Fiona Holland, Tara Norris, Lauren Filer

Trent Rockets Women

Probable XI

Bryony Smith, Lizelle Lee (wk), Naomi Dattani, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. They are yet to win a single game in the Women’s Hundred 2023 and will be eager to open their account with they face each other on Saturday.

London Spirit Women are a well-balanced unit and expect them to grab their first win.

Prediction: London Spirit Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

London Spirit Women vs Trent Rockets Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

