The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 17, Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 17th game of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Welsh Fire Women take on the Southern Brave Women. Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will be hosting this clash.

The Welsh Fire Women are having a brilliant run in the tournament. They are unbeaten in the Women’s Hundred 2023 so far, having won three games so far after their first fixture was abandoned due to rain. They won in a thrilling contest against the Birmingham Phoenix Women in their last outing.

Tammy Beaumont led from the front as she scored 59 to help her side post 137 on the board. The game went down the wire and Shabnim Ismail picked up a hat trick in the last set to help Fire Women win the game by three runs. They will be looking to stay unbeaten in the competition.

The Southern Brave Women have played four games in the Women’s Hundred 2023 so far and won three of those. They faced the London Spirit Women in their last game and beat them convincingly. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum on Saturday.

The Brave Women bowled first and restricted the Spirit Women to 104/5 in a rain-curtailed fixture of 85 balls per side. Georgia Adams registered figures of 4/11 for them. In reply, Maia Bouchier played a brilliant knock of 43* off 42 balls to take her side across the line with five wickets in hand.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women, Match 17, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 12th 2023, Saturday, 7 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens looks to be a good one for batting. The batters generally enjoy batting here as they can play their strokes freely right from ball one. We can expect the pacers to use off-pace deliveries while bowling here.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Weather Forecast

There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on Saturday in Cardiff, with the temperature expected to be below 20 degrees Celsius.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Probable XIs

Welsh Fire Women

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Laura Harris, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Rhianna Southby (wk), Lauren Bell

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Prediction

When both these sides face each other earlier in the competition, the Welsh Fire Women emerged victorious in a nail-biting contest. Expect another thrilling contest on Saturday as both sides are coming off wins.

With the way Welsh Fire are performing, expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Welsh Fire to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

