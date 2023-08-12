The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 19, Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Birmingham Phoenix Women will be squaring off against the Oval Invincibles Women in the 19th match of the third edition of the Women’s Hundred Competition. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host this clash.

The Birmingham Phoenix Women are struggling in this year’s competition, with no wins in four appearances. They suffered a loss against the Welsh Fire Women in their last game.

Bowling first, the Phoenix Women did a fine job of restricting the Fire Women to 137/7. In reply, Tess Flintoff (55) and Amy Jones (48*) put a solid stand but the game went down the wire and they failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game by three runs. They will have to bring out their A-game on Sunday to grab their first win of the competition.

The Oval Invincibles have had a mixed season so far. They have managed to win only a single game so far and lost two. They suffered a loss against the Northern Superchargers Women in their previous game and will be hoping to bounce back on Sunday.

Marizanne Kapp picked up two wickets but the other bowlers went on a journey as the Superchargers Women posted 143 on the board. Cordelia Griffith played a good cameo of 30* off 15 balls but it wasn’t enough as the Invincibles Women fell short of the target by 14 runs.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, Match 19, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 13th 2023, Sunday, 7 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Pitch Report

Edgbaston in Birmingham offers a wonderful track to bat on. The batters have a good time batting here as they can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Weather Forecast

There is a high chance of rain predicted on Sunday in Birmingham, with the temperature expected to hover between 13 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Evelyn Jones (c), Sophie Devine, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Abigail Freeborn, Tess Flintoff, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

Probable XI

Oval Invincibles Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Cordelia Griffith, Mady Villiers, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale

Probable XI

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Prediction

Both sides are struggling a bit in the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. They are hoping to gain some momentum and will be looking to come out all guns blazing when they will take the field on Sunday.

Oval Invincibles Women look an experienced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

