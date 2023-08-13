The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 20, Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 20th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Welsh Fire Women take on the Trent Rockets Women at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday, August 14.

The Welsh Fire Women’s opening game was abandoned due to rain. They won three games on the trot since then but suffered a loss in their last game against the Southern Brave Women. They will be eager to get back to winning ways in their upcoming clash on Monday.

On the back of contributions from Sophia Dunkley (50) and Sarah Bryce (44*), the Welsh Fire Women posted 144 on the board against the Southern Brave Women. The game went down the wire and the Fire Women failed to hold their nerves, losing the game on the final ball by two wickets.

The Trent Rockets Women, meanwhile, managed to grab their first win of the Women’s Hundred 2023 in their last game when they beat the London Spirit at Lord’s. They have three points under their belt and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Kirstie Gordon picked up two wickets as it helped the Rockets Women restrict the Spirit Women to 124/4. In reply, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt displayed a batting masterclass as she scored 81* off just 41 balls to take her side across the line with 13 balls to spare to win the game by five wickets.

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 20, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 14, 2023, Monday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens looks to be a wonderful track to bat on. The batters can trust the bounce at this venue and can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. We can expect the surface to stay the same throughout the course of the game.

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cardiff on Monday is expected to hover between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Probable XIs

Welsh Fire Women

Tammy Beaumont (c), Sophia Dunkley, Ella McCaughan, Laura Harris, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, and Claire Nicholas.

Probable XI

Trent Rockets Women

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Alana King, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alexa Stonehouse, and Kirstie Gordon.

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Prediction

The Welsh Fire Women suffered their first loss in their previous game and will be looking to bounce back on Monday. The Trent Rockets Women finally managed to grab a win and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Welsh Fire Women look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Welsh Fire Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

