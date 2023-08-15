The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 22, Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Southern Brave Women will square off against the Birmingham Phoenix Women in the 22nd match of the Women’s Hundred 2023. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will play host to this encounter.

The Southern Brave Women are having a brilliant time in the competition. They have played five games so far and won four of those. They faced the Welsh Fire Women in their last game and beat them in a thriller of a contest. They will be eager to keep performing in a similar manner in the upcoming games.

Georgia Adams picked up two wickets as it helped the Southern Brave Women restrict the Welsh Fire Women to 144/5. In reply, contributions from Smriti Mandhana (41), Maia Bouchier (42) and Georgia Adams (40) helped them get across the line on the last ball with two wickets in hand.

The Birmingham Phoenix Women, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have lost four games out of five and have only one point under their belt. They suffered a loss against the Oval Invincibles Women in their previous fixture and will be eyeing their first win on Wednesday.

Katie Levick and Hannah Baker grabbed two wickets apiece as the Phoenix Women restricted the Invincibles Women to 142/5. Chasing it, Sophie Devine scored a quickfire 53 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short of the target by 10 runs.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, Match 22, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 16 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl in Southampton offers a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and they can play their strokes freely right from ball one. The bowlers often go on a journey on missing their mark.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket in Southampton, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Probable XIs

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Probable XI

Tess Flintoff, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Evelyn Jones (c), Abigail Freeborn, Emily Arlott, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition. The Birmingham Phoenix Women are yet to win a single game and it will be a tough challenge for them on Wednesday when they will face the high-flying Southern Brave Women.

Southern Brave Women look like a settled unit and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Southern Brave Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Sophie Devine to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes