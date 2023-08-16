The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 23, Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Trent Rockets Women will lock horns with the Manchester Originals Women in the 23rd game of the Women’s Hundred 2023 competition. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host this clash on Thursday (August 17).

After three games, the Trent Rockets Women managed to register a win but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they suffered a loss against the Welsh Fire Women in their last match. This was their third loss of the competition and they now have only three points to their name.

The Rockets Women struggled as the Fire Women posted a mammoth 181 on the board. In reply, Bryony Smith scored a quickfire 48 off 21 balls but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 41 runs. They will have to bring out their A-game on Thursday to stay alive in the Women’s Hundred 2023.

The Manchester Originals Women, meanwhile, have managed to win only a single game so far. They have lost two games while two were abandoned due to rain. They went down against the Northern Superchargers Women in their last game.

The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Superchargers Women to 133/5. The second innings was reduced to 80 balls due to rain. Chasing a revised target of 113, Emma Lamb scored 49 at the top of the order but it wasn’t enough as they fell agonizingly short by four runs. They will have to be at their absolute best on Thursday to keep their final hopes alive.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Details:

Match: Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women, Match 23, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 17 2023, Thursday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Pitch Report

The track at Trent Bridge in Nottingham is expected to be on the slower side. The spinners will play a vital role while bowling here as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters will have to work hard for runs while playing here.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Nottingham on Thursday are expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is only a 20% chance of rain predicted.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Probable XIs

Trent Rockets Women

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon, Cassidy McCarthy

Manchester Originals Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Ami Campbell, Deandra Dottin, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Fi Morris, Katie George, Kathryn Bryce, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Mahika Gaur

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Prediction

Both the Trent Rockets Women and the Manchester Originals Women are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures and are desperate to bounce back. Both need a win to keep their final hopes alive.

Manchester Originals Women look a slightly stronger than the Trent Rockets Women at the moment and might just edge the Rockets in their upcoming encounter.

Prediction: Manchester Originals Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Trent Rockets Women vs Manchester Originals Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

