The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 28, Welsh Fire vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 28th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition will see the Welsh Fire Women take on the London Spirit Women. Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will play host to this encounter on Sunday, August 20.

Welsh Fire Women have turned the tables around in this year’s competition. They have played six games so far and won four of those. They beat the Trent Rockets Women comprehensively in their last game and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

After electing to bat first, skipper Tammy Beaumont displayed a batting masterclass as she hit a scintillating century. She scored 118 off just 61 balls to power the Fire Women to 181/3. Freya Davies then picked up two wickets as they restricted the Rockets Women to 140/5 to win the game by 41 runs.

London Spirit Women, meanwhile, got knocked out of the Women’s Hundred 2023 after losing to the Northern Superchargers Women in their last game. They will be hoping to create an upset when they will take on the Fire Women.

On the back of a fantastic unbeaten 60 from Amelia Kerr, the Spirit Women posted 135 on the board. Sarah Glenn then picked up three wickets. The game went to the last set and the Spirit Women failed to hold their nerves, losing the game by four wickets.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Match Details:

Match: Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women, Match 28, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Sunday, 7 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Pitch Report

The surface at Sophia Gardens looks a well-balanced one. The batters can play high-risk strokes once they get settled in the middle. The bowlers need to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cardiff on Sunday is expected to hover between 14 to 22 degrees Celsius. We may witness rain interruptions during the game.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Probable XIs

Welsh Fire Women

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont (c), Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Georgia Elwiss, Laura Harris, Ella McCaughan, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas, Alex Hartley

London Spirit Women

Probable XI

Niamh Fiona Holland, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight (c), Grace Harris, Amelie Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Lauren Filer

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Match Prediction

The Fire Women are on the brink of qualifying for the finals of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Spirit Women have already been knocked out of the competition and they can spoil the party for the Fire Women on Sunday.

Welsh Fire Women look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Welsh Fire Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Tammy Beaumont to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes