The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 3, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The London Spirit Women will take on the defending champions Oval Invincibles Women in the third game of the Hundred Women’s Competition 2023. The home of cricket i.e. the Lord’s in London will host this contest on Wednesday (August 2).

The London Spirit Women struggled in the last edition of the Women’s Hundred. They played six league games and won only two to finish second-last in the points table. They will certainly be looking to step up and bounce back in this year’s tournament.

English skipper Heather Knight will lead the London Spirit Women in the Hundred 2023. She has tons of experience and will look to lead by example after having a successful Ashes series against the Southern Stars.

Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, are the most successful team in the Women’s Hundred Competition. They have lifted the title both times and will be looking to make it three in a row. Led by the experienced Dane van Niekerk, the Invincibles will hope to start their title defense on a winning note.

Veterans Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp and Lauren Winfield-Hill will be plying their trade for the Invincibles in the Hundred Women’s Competition 2023.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Details:

Match: London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, Match 3, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 2 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Lord’s in London is bowling-friendly. The pacers can get some lateral movement off the surface as they can use the slope on offer. The batters will have to be patient before they can start playing their strokes freely.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in the capital city of England are expected to range between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Wednesday.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Probable XIs

London Spirit Women

Probable XI

Grace Scrivens, Sophie Luff, Amelia Kerr, Heather Knight (c), Richa Ghosh, Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Tara Norris, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer

Oval Invincibles Women

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Beth Langston, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Prediction

The London Spirit Women had a miserable edition last year and will be hoping to make a good impression this year. However, they have their work cut out in the opener as the Oval Invincibles are a strong side and have already won two titles.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

