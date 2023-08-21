The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 30, Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Northern Superchargers Women will lock horns with the Welsh Fire Women in the 30th match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. Headingley in Leeds will be hosting this encounter.

The Northern Superchargers Women have already qualified for the finals of the Women’s Hundred 2023. They have won five games out of seven and are placed third in the points table. They faced the Manchester Originals Women in their last game and suffered a loss.

Skipper Hollie Armitage top-scored with 46 for the Superchargers Women as it helped them post 107 on the board. Georgia Wareham picked up three wickets and they took the game to the last set but failed to hold their nerves as the Originals Women got across the line with three wickets in hand. The Superchargers Women will be hoping to finish the league stages on a high.

Welsh Fire Women, meanwhile, booked a place in the knockout stages of the competition by winning their last game. They faced the London Spirit Women in their previous outing and beat them comprehensively. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Sophia Dunkley (68), Tammy Beaumont (40) and Hayley Matthews (36) contributed as the Fire Women posted a mammoth 161 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Spirit Women to 138/7 to win the game by 23 runs to qualify for the finals.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Details:

Match: Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 30, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 22, 2023, Tuesday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Pitch Report

The surface at Headingley is a well-balanced one, with an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. The batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle. The pacers will play a key role while bowling here.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Leeds on Tuesday is expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers Women

Probable XI

Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

Welsh Fire Women

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont (c), Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Sarah Bryce (wk), Georgia Elwiss, Laura Harris, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Claire Nicholas, Alex Hartley

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Prediction

Both sides have already qualified for the finals of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. A win on Tuesday will give them a chance to finish at the top which will see them avoid the Eliminator.

Northern Superchargers Women looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Welsh Fire Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

