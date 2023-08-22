The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 31, Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Manchester Originals Women will be taking on the Southern Brave Women in the 31st match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host this clash.

The Manchester Originals Women are already out of contention of qualifying for the finals of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. They managed to win only two games out of seven and have six points to their name. They beat the Northern Superchargers Women in their previous game and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bowl first, the Originals Women bowled beautifully and restricted the Superchargers Women to 107/8. In reply, Kathryn Bryce (32) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (33*) contributed lower down the order as it helped them ace the chase with one ball to spare.

The Southern Brave Women, on the other hand, have already qualified for the finals. They have played seven games and won six of those. They beat the Oval Invincibles Women in their last game and a win in their next game will see them qualify for the final directly.

The Oval Invincibles Women batted first and posted 130 on the board at the end of their innings. The Brave Women in reply got across the line in the last set, thanks to a match-winning partnership between Georgia Adams (50*) and Freya Kemp (41*).

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women, Match 31, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 23rd 2023, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford is expected to be slow in nature. The bowlers, spinners in particular, get plenty of assistance from the surface and the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before they can get going.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Manchester is expected to hover between 14 to 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on Wednesday.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Probable XIs

Manchester Originals Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Deandra Dottin (c), Ami Campbell, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham

Southern Brave Women

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Rhianna Southby (wk), Lauren Bell

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Match Prediction

The Originals Women are already out of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. However, they can spoil the party for the Brave Women who are looking for a win on Wednesday for a top finish.

Southern Brave Women have got a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Southern Brave Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

