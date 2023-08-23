The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 32, Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

The Birmingham Phoenix Women will be taking on the London Spirit Women in the 32nd match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The Edgbaston in Birmingham will be hosting this dead rubber.

The Birmingham Phoenix Women had a miserable season this year. They lost six games out of six and one was washed out due to rain. They only have one point to their name and will be looking to finish the competition with a win after losing to the Trent Rockets Women in their last game.

Emily Arlott picked up three wickets as it helped the Phoenix Women restrict the Rockets Women to 134/6. In reply, Amy Jones tried hard and remained unbeaten on 46 off 30 balls but it wasn’t enough as they fell agonizingly short of the target by three runs.

The London Spirit Women, on the other hand, also failed to qualify after losing their previous encounter against the Welsh Fire Women. They managed to win only a single game this season and will be hoping to bow out with a win.

The Spirit bowlers went on a journey as the Fire Women posted 161 on the board at the end of their 100 balls. Heather Knight and Richa Ghosh scored 34 each while chasing but it wasn’t enough as they lost the game by 23 runs.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women, Match 32, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 24th 2023, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Pitch Report

The Edgbaston is a balanced track. The batters will have to get their eye in before they can start playing high-risk strokes. The pacers will continue to play a key role while bowling here as they get plenty of lateral movement off the surface.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Birmingham is expected to range between 9 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 50% chance of rain predicted on Thursday.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Probable XI

Evelyn Jones (c), Sophie Devine, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Tess Flintoff, Abigail Freeborn, Sterre Kalis, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Chloe Brewer

London Spirit Women

Probable XI

Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Melie Kerr, Heather Knight (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Scrivens, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Lauren Filer

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Match Prediction

It’s a proper dead rubber in the last league game of the Women’s Hundred 2023. Both the Phoenix Women and the Spirit Women are already out of the competition and will be hoping to finish on a winning note.

London Spirit Women look strong and expect them to beat the bruised Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Prediction: London Spirit Women to win this contest of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

