The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 6, Manchester Originals vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The sixth game of the Women’s Hundred 2023 will see the Manchester Originals Women take on the London Spirit Women. The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will be hosting this encounter.

Manchester Originals were scheduled to take on the Welsh Fire Women in their opening game on Wednesday. Persistent rain meant that the fixture was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Now they will face the London Spirit Women in their next game.

It was a damp day in the United Kingdom and it resulted in the washout of another fixture. The London Spirit Women were all set to take on the Oval Invincibles Women in their first game of the Women’s Hundred 2023 but the game was called off and both sides shared a point.

Both the Manchester Originals and London Spirit have one point each heading into this fixture and will be looking to get some game time. They will be keeping their fingers crossed for the rain to stay away. They will be eager to get their first win of the Women’s Hundred 2023 on Saturday and expect a cracking contest in Manchester.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women, Match 6, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 5 2023, Saturday, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford is a belter of a track. We recently saw in the Ashes Test how the pitch behaved and expect another batting-friendly wicket to be on offer in the Women’s Hundred game on Saturday.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Heavy rain is predicted throughout the day in Manchester, with the temperature expected to be under 20 degrees Celsius.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Probable XIs

Manchester Originals Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Amara Carr, Katie George, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Sophie Ecclestone (c), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Mahika Gaur

London Spirit Women

Probable XI

Grace Scrivens, Sophie Luff, Amelia Kerr, Heather Knight (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Danielle Gibson, Grace Harris, Tara Norris, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Match Prediction

Both the Manchester Originals Women's and London Spirit Women’s respective opening fixtures were washed out due to rain. They will be hoping that the rain stays away and they get a chance to take the field on Saturday.

Manchester Originals have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Manchester Originals Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

