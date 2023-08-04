The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 7, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The seventh game of the Women’s Hundred 2023 will see the Birmingham Phoenix take on the Trent Rockets Women. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host this clash on Saturday (August 5).

Birmingham Phoenix Women did not have the best of starts to the competition as they lost to the Northern Superchargers Women in their opening game.

After being asked to bat first, Sophie Devine scored 46 at the top of the order but the other batters faltered as they only managed to score 110 at the end of their innings. The bowlers tried hard but failed to defend the total against the Superchargers Women. Birmingham ultimately went on to lose the game by seven wickets.

The Trent Rockets Women, meanwhile, faced the Southern Brave Women in their opening fixture of the Women’s Hundred 2023. They were completely outplayed on the opening night and will be looking to bounce back on Saturday.

The bowlers struggled a bit as the Southern Brave posted 157 on the board. Chasing it, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt tried hard and scored 49, but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 130/7 to lose the game by 27 runs.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 7, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 5 2023, Saturday, 7 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is bowling-friendly. The batters will have to work hard for runs while batting at this venue as the bowlers generally have the upper hand. The ball may hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Weather Forecast

There is a heavy chance of rain predicted on Saturday in Birmingham. Temperatures are expected to range between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine, Evelyn Jones (c), Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Tess Flintoff, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Abigail Freeborn, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

Trent Rockets Women

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Fran Wilson, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Alexa Stonehouse, Kirstie Gordon

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match Prediction

The Birmingham Phoenix Women lost to the Northern Superchargers Women in their first game while the Trent Rockets Women suffered a loss against the Southern Brave Women. Both will be looking to grab their first win on Saturday.

Trent Rockets Women look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Trent Rockets Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

