The Hundred Women's 2023, Match 9, Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Oval Invincibles Women will take on the Welsh Fire Women in the ninth match of the Women’s Hundred 2023 Competition on Sunday, August 1. The Kennington Oval in London will play host to this exciting encounter.

The Oval Invincibles Women are the defending champions, clinching the title last year. They have won both editions of the Women’s Hundred so far and are a formidable side. They were scheduled to take on the London Spirit Women in their opening game but rain played a spoilsport.

Persistent rain in London washed out the game between the Oval Invincibles Women and the London Spirit. Both sides grabbed a point each. The defending champions will now face the Welsh Fire in their next game and will look to grab their first win of the competition.

The Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, have three points to their name. Their opening fixture against the Manchester Originals Women was washed out due to rain. They faced the Southern Brave Women in their next game and beat them in a thriller of a contest.

On the back of an onslaught from Hayley Matthews (65 off 38 balls), the Welsh Fire Women posted 165 on the board. The bowlers then held their nerves and restricted the Brave Women to 161/4 to win the game by four runs. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Details:

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 9, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 6, 2023, Sunday, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is a balanced track. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket in London, with a 50% chance of rain predicted on Sunday. The temperature is expected to be under 20 degrees Celsius.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles Women

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Beth Langston, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, and Sophia Smale.

Welsh Fire Women

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Sarah Bryce (wk), Georgia Elwiss, Laura Harris, Emily Windsor, Freya Davies, Alex Griffiths, Shabnim Ismail, Alex Hartley, and Claire Nicholas.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Match Prediction

The Oval Invincibles Women’s first game was abandoned due to rain and will be raring to go on Sunday. The Welsh Fire Women are coming off a close-fought win in their previous game and fans can expect a cracking contest when they face the Invincibles Women.

The Oval Invincibles Women have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles Women to win this clash of the Women’s Hundred 2023.

Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

