The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Eliminator: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix will cross swords in the Eliminator of the Women’s Hundred on Friday, August 20, at Kennington Oval in London.

Phoenix made a poor start to the tournament and languished in the bottom half of the points table in the initial stages. However, the team, captained by Amy Jones, has made an impressive comeback. They have managed wins in their last three league games and qualified for the Eliminator.

In their previous game on Tuesday, the Phoenix beat the Northern Superchargers by 14 runs. Evelyn Jones became the Player of the Match for her 47-ball 64 with six fours and three sixes.

The Invincibles, on the other hand, finished second in the table with nine points. The fact that Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp returned to the playing eleven should give them a lot of confidence.

But they will be going into the upcoming game on the back of a 30-run loss at the hands of Southern Brave. In that match, they were bowled out for 85.

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 20, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

The clouds will be there throughout the duration of the game, but with minimum chances of rain. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with the humidity mostly in the 60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch hasn’t been a high-scoring one so far in the tournament. The average first innings score is 117 and the match isn’t expected to be a high-scoring one. The chasing teams have found it easy and batting second should be the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles

Dane van Niekerk has arguably been the standout batter for the Invincibles in the tournament. Georgia Adams has played decently as well. Kapp and Alice Capsey add the firepower to their lineup. Kapp will also lead the bowling attack along with Shabnim Ismail. Natasha Farrant remains their leading wicket-taker.

Predicted XI: Dane van Niekerk (c), Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Sarah Bryce (w), Shabnim Ismail

Birmingham Phoenix

Evelyn Jones and Shafali Verma have found rhythm as The Hundred progressed. Amy Jones can take any bowling attack apart on her day. Erin Burns has looked calm as well. The onus will again be on Kirstie Gordon, their leading wicket-taker. But other players need to step up as well.

Predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Ellen Jones (w/c), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Match Prediction

When the two sides last met, the Invincibles won by eight wickets. Back then, Ismail and Kapp were sitting out. With the two stalwarts back, one can expect the Invincibles to win the game and qualify for the final.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee