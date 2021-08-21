The Hundred Women's Competition 2021 Final: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles will battle it out in the final of The Hundred Women 2021 at Lord’s in London on Saturday.

Southern Brave topped the group stage with seven wins and 14 points. They beat the Oval Invincibles when the two sides last met. Defending a low score of 115, they bundled the Invincibles out for a mere 85 runs to claim victory. With the win, Brave also secured a direct spot in the final. Anya Shrubsole and her side have been formidable throughout The Hundred Women’s tournament.

Meanwhile, the Oval Invincibles finished second with four wins and nine points. The Invincibles will go into the game after a win in the Eliminator, where they defeated Birmingham Phoenix to make the final. Chasing only 115 runs, the Phoenix were eventually bowled out for just 94.

Southern Brave have won three games on the trot and also had their previous win against the Invincibles. As the Invincibles look to avenge their defeat, this should be a cracker of a final at the historic Lord’s.

Match Details

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, The Hundred Women 2021

Date: August 21, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Lord’s, London

Weather Report

Lord’s is expected to be under cloud cover on the day of the final. There are predictions of light showers throughout the game. However, we would expect that there is no washout. Temperatures will vary between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Hundred, both the men’s and women’s competition, has seen only low scoring games at the Lord’s. Fast bowlers will have a key role to play with conditions in their favor. Batting first should be a better option as teams chasing here in the Women’s competition, do not have a good record. A score in the 130-140 range should pose a stiff target.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Brave Women

With Smriti Mandhana leaving the side, Gaby Lewis accompanied Danni Wyatt at the top last time out. The duo did not perform well and will have to ensure that they rise to the occasion. Sophia Dunkley scored an unbeaten 58. Dunkley, along with Stafanie Taylor and Maia Bouchier, also needs to step up.

Amanda Wellington has been quite brilliant with the ball throughout the season. She picked up four wickets in their last game against the same opponents. Lauren Bell grabbed three while captain Shrubsole, Norris and Morris each shared a wicket each. They performed well as a unit and will look to do the same come the final.

Predicted XI: Danni Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell.

Oval Invincibles

Batting has been a major issue of concern for the Oval Invincibles. They struggled in the game against Brave and it was a similar the case in the Eliminator. Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Georgia Adams and captain Dane Van Niekerk will have to provide them a good start at the top. The likes of Mady Villiers, Jo Gardner and Sarah Bryce also need to contribute with the willow.

Tash Farrant (4) and Marizanne Kapp (3) were amongst the wickets in the Eliminator. Along with Shabnim Ismail, captain van Niekerk and Alice Capsey, the Invincibles have a well-oiled bowling attack.

Predicted XI: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shabnim Ismail.

Match Prediction

Both sides will rely on their bowling, which has been the better of the two aspects in recent games. Southern Brave are on a three-match winning streak and will hold the edge. However, the Invincibles will also look to put their best foot forward. They carry momentum from the win in the Eliminator. Therefore, it is expected to be a well fought contest at Lord’s.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy