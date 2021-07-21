The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: Match 1, Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals are all set to meet each other in the opening clash of the Women’s edition of The Hundred 2021. Kennington Oval in London will host the fixture on Wednesday, July 21.

As the latest format in cricket is all set to get underway, the two sides will want to put their best foot forward. A winning start is what the teams will be eyeing, and therefore we can expect some exciting action from the tournament opener and throughout the event.

The Manchester Originals boast some of the biggest names in Women’s cricket. The likes of Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Harmampreet Kaur and Sophie Ecclestone make them appear as the stronger side on paper. Such highly reckoned players with a lot of experience on their backs add to their strength.

On the other hand, the Oval Invincibles do not have a lot of well-known names in their ranks. The South African trio of Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and Shabnim Ismail will have to lead the team from the front.

The Manchester Originals seem to have all aspects well covered with some renowned batters and bowlers in their line-up. While the Oval Invincibles will rely heavily on a few players, it will be interesting to see if others can rise to the occasion and string a surprise.

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, Match 1

Date: July 21, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

We expect clear skies on the opening day of the tournament, much to the delight of the fans. The temperature will be between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius and humidity in the 50s. Therefore, a complete game is on the cards.

Pitch Report

Kennington Oval generally offers a batting-friendly wicket. With shorter boundaries on offer, the batters will look to put up huge totals on the board. Chasing would not be a preferred option as the bowlers and spinners, in particular, will get some help off the surface in the latter half of the game.

Predicted Playing XI

Oval Invincibles Women

Sarah Bryce, Georgia Adams, Joanne Gardner, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Dan Van Niekerk, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Fran Wilson, Mady Villiers, Danielle Gregory.

Manchester Originals Women

Lizelle Lee, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce, Cordelia Griffith, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Hannah Emily Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Alice Dyson

Match Prediction

The Manchester Originals are the stronger of the two sides on paper and go into this game as definite favorites.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava